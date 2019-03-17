Major League Soccer

Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
March 17, 2019 9:31 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 2 0 1 7 7 0
Columbus 2 0 1 7 4 1
Montreal 2 1 0 6 6 4
New York 1 0 1 4 5 2
Cincinnati 1 1 1 4 5 5
Toronto FC 1 0 0 3 3 1
New York City FC 0 0 3 3 4 4
Orlando City 0 1 2 2 4 6
Atlanta 0 1 2 2 2 4
New England 0 1 1 1 1 3
Chicago 0 2 1 1 4 7
Philadelphia 0 2 1 1 2 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 3 0 0 9 10 3
Los Angeles FC 2 0 1 7 8 4
Houston 2 0 1 7 6 4
Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 8 5
LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 5 5
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 3 2
Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 2 6
Sporting Kansas City 1 1 0 3 3 2
Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 5
Portland 0 2 1 1 4 10
Vancouver 0 3 0 0 4 7
San Jose 0 3 0 0 2 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 16

Seattle 4, Chicago 2

Columbus 1, FC Dallas 0

Houston 3, Vancouver 2

New York 4, San Jose 1

Montreal 3, Orlando City 1

D.C. United 5, Real Salt Lake 0

LA Galaxy 3, Minnesota United 2

Sunday, March 17

Los Angeles FC 2, New York City FC 2, tie

Cincinnati 3, Portland 0

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1, tie

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Colorado at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Cincinnati at New England, 4 p.m.

