Major League Soccer

March 22, 2019 10:02 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 2 0 1 7 7 0
Columbus 2 0 1 7 4 1
Toronto FC 2 0 0 6 6 3
Montreal 2 1 0 6 6 4
New York 1 0 1 4 5 2
Cincinnati 1 1 1 4 5 5
New York City FC 0 0 3 3 4 4
Orlando City 0 1 2 2 4 6
Atlanta 0 1 2 2 2 4
Chicago 0 2 1 1 4 7
New England 0 2 1 1 3 6
Philadelphia 0 2 1 1 2 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 3 0 0 9 10 3
Los Angeles FC 2 0 1 7 8 4
Houston 2 0 1 7 6 4
Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 8 5
LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 5 5
Sporting Kansas City 1 1 1 4 4 3
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 3 2
Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 2 6
Colorado 0 1 2 2 4 6
Portland 0 2 1 1 4 10
Vancouver 0 3 0 0 4 7
San Jose 0 3 0 0 2 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 23

Colorado at FC Dallas, 5:55 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Cincinnati at New England, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 29

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United at New England, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

