Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA D.C. United 2 0 1 7 7 0 Columbus 2 1 1 7 4 4 Toronto FC 2 0 0 6 6 3 Montreal 2 1 0 6 6 4 Orlando City 1 1 2 5 5 6 New York 1 1 1 4 5 3 Cincinnati 1 1 1 4 5 5 Philadelphia 1 2 1 4 5 6 New York City FC 0 0 3 3 4 4 Atlanta 0 1 2 2 2 4 Chicago 0 2 1 1 4 7 New England 0 2 1 1 3 6 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 3 0 0 9 10 3 Los Angeles FC 2 0 1 7 8 4 Houston 2 0 1 7 6 4 FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 5 3 Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 8 5 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 5 5 Sporting Kansas City 1 1 1 4 4 3 Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 2 6 Colorado 0 2 2 2 5 8 Portland 0 2 1 1 4 10 Vancouver 0 3 0 0 4 7 San Jose 0 3 0 0 2 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 23

FC Dallas 2, Colorado 1

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Philadelphia 3, Columbus 0

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Cincinnati at New England, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 29

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United at New England, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

