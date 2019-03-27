Major League Soccer

Listen Live Sports

March 27, 2019 10:02 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 2 0 1 7 7 0
Cincinnati 2 1 1 7 7 5
Columbus 2 1 1 7 4 4
Toronto FC 2 0 0 6 6 3
Montreal 2 1 0 6 6 4
Orlando City 1 1 2 5 5 6
New York 1 1 1 4 5 3
Philadelphia 1 2 1 4 5 6
New York City FC 0 0 3 3 4 4
Atlanta 0 1 2 2 2 4
Chicago 0 2 1 1 4 7
New England 0 3 1 1 3 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 3 0 1 10 10 5
Seattle 3 0 0 9 10 3
Houston 2 0 1 7 6 4
FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 5 3
Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 8 5
LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 5 5
Sporting Kansas City 1 1 1 4 4 3
Real Salt Lake 1 2 1 4 3 8
Colorado 0 2 2 2 5 8
Portland 0 2 1 1 4 10
Vancouver 0 3 0 0 4 7
San Jose 0 3 0 0 2 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 23

FC Dallas 2, Colorado 1

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Philadelphia 3, Columbus 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, March 24

Cincinnati 2, New England 0

Friday, March 29

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United at New England, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

