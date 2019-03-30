Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 3 0 0 9 10 3 D.C. United 2 0 1 7 7 0 Cincinnati 2 1 1 7 7 5 Columbus 2 1 1 7 4 4 Montreal 2 2 0 6 7 11 Orlando City 1 1 2 5 5 6 New York 1 2 1 4 5 4 Philadelphia 1 2 1 4 5 6 Chicago 1 2 1 4 5 7 New England 1 3 1 4 5 9 New York City FC 0 1 3 3 4 8 Atlanta 0 1 2 2 2 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 3 0 1 10 10 5 Seattle 3 0 0 9 10 3 Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 11 4 Houston 2 0 1 7 6 4 FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 5 3 Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 9 7 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 5 5 Real Salt Lake 1 2 1 4 3 8 Colorado 0 2 2 2 5 8 Portland 0 2 1 1 4 10 Vancouver 0 3 0 0 4 7 San Jose 0 3 0 0 2 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, March 29

Toronto FC 4, New York City FC 0

Saturday, March 30

Chicago 1, New York 0

New England 2, Minnesota United 1

Sporting Kansas City 7, Montreal 1

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 5

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Montreal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

