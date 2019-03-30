Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|3
|1
|1
|10
|6
|4
|Toronto FC
|3
|0
|0
|9
|10
|3
|D.C. United
|2
|0
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|1
|7
|7
|6
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|1
|7
|7
|7
|Montreal
|2
|2
|0
|6
|7
|11
|Orlando City
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|6
|New York
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Chicago
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|7
|New England
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|9
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4
|8
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|4
|0
|1
|13
|15
|5
|Seattle
|3
|0
|0
|9
|10
|3
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|1
|1
|7
|11
|4
|Houston
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|4
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|3
|Minnesota United
|2
|2
|0
|6
|9
|7
|LA Galaxy
|2
|1
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|8
|Colorado
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|8
|Portland
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|10
|Vancouver
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|San Jose
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|14
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Toronto FC 4, New York City FC 0
Chicago 1, New York 0
New England 2, Minnesota United 1
Sporting Kansas City 7, Montreal 1
Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 0
Columbus 2, Atlanta 0
Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Houston 4, Colorado 1
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.
Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.