Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

March 30, 2019 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 1 1 10 6 4
Toronto FC 3 0 0 9 10 3
D.C. United 2 0 1 7 7 0
Philadelphia 2 2 1 7 7 6
Cincinnati 2 2 1 7 7 7
Montreal 2 2 0 6 7 11
Orlando City 1 1 2 5 5 6
New York 1 2 1 4 5 4
Chicago 1 2 1 4 5 7
New England 1 3 1 4 5 9
New York City FC 0 1 3 3 4 8
Atlanta 0 2 2 2 2 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 4 0 1 13 15 5
Houston 3 0 1 10 10 5
FC Dallas 3 1 1 10 9 5
Seattle 3 0 0 9 10 3
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 11 4
Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 9 7
LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 5 5
Real Salt Lake 1 3 1 4 5 12
Colorado 0 3 2 2 6 12
Portland 0 2 1 1 4 10
Vancouver 0 3 0 0 4 7
San Jose 0 4 0 0 2 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, March 29

Toronto FC 4, New York City FC 0

Saturday, March 30

Chicago 1, New York 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

New England 2, Minnesota United 1

Sporting Kansas City 7, Montreal 1

Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 0

Columbus 2, Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 4, Real Salt Lake 2

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 5

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Montreal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.