Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 3 1 1 10 6 4 Toronto FC 3 0 0 9 10 3 D.C. United 2 0 1 7 7 0 Philadelphia 2 2 1 7 7 6 Cincinnati 2 2 1 7 7 7 Montreal 2 2 0 6 7 11 Orlando City 1 1 2 5 5 6 New York 1 2 1 4 5 4 Chicago 1 2 1 4 5 7 New England 1 3 1 4 5 9 New York City FC 0 1 3 3 4 8 Atlanta 0 2 2 2 2 6 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 4 0 1 13 15 5 Seattle 3 0 1 10 10 3 Houston 3 0 1 10 10 5 FC Dallas 3 1 1 10 9 5 Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 11 4 Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 9 7 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 5 5 Real Salt Lake 1 3 1 4 5 12 Colorado 0 3 2 2 6 12 Vancouver 0 3 1 1 4 7 Portland 0 2 1 1 4 10 San Jose 0 4 0 0 2 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, March 29

Toronto FC 4, New York City FC 0

Saturday, March 30

Chicago 1, New York 0

New England 2, Minnesota United 1

Sporting Kansas City 7, Montreal 1

Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 0

Columbus 2, Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 4, Real Salt Lake 2

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Seattle 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Sunday, March 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 5

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Montreal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

