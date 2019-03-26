Listen Live Sports

Man charged in William & Mary football player’s death

March 26, 2019 11:24 am
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they’ve charged a man in the fatal shooting of a William & Mary football player last week.

Norfolk police said in a statement Tuesday that they arrested 20-year-old Kri’Shawn Beamon at his Chesapeake home Monday and charged him with second-degree murder, robbery and firearms offenses.

Officers called to an area near Old Dominion University on Thursday for a shooting found 19-year-old Nathan Evans on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

William & Mary held a campus-wide gathering for the sophomore running back from Mechanicsville on Monday at Kaplan Arena.

Police say detectives are investigating the shooting as an isolated incident and haven’t released a motive or circumstances surrounding it. Beamon is being held without bail.

