The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Manotas, Dynamo earn 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake

March 2, 2019 8:32 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas tied it in the 62nd minute and the Houston Dynamo held on for a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Manotas cut in front of defender Nedum Onuohato to connect to Adam Lundkvist’s wide cross with a leaping right-footed stab.

Albert Rusnak opened the scoring in the 40th minute after his effective first touch on Corey Baird’s pass allowed him to slip behind the defender and slot it home.

Matias Vera was sent off in the 81st minute, receiving his second yellow card of the match for unsporting behavior.

