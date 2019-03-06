Listen Live Sports

Maple Leafs-Canucks Sums

March 6, 2019 11:51 pm
 
Toronto 0 2 0 0—2
Vancouver 0 0 2 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Muzzin, TOR, (slashing), 3:52.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Hainsey 5 (Marner, Brown), 12:28 (sh). 2, Toronto, Rielly 17 (Tavares, Marleau), 13:02. Penalties_Pouliot, VAN, (high sticking), 3:46; Marleau, TOR, (hooking), 10:38; Motte, VAN, (hooking), 14:40.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Eriksson 10 (Schenn, Gaudette), 2:21. 4, Vancouver, Leivo 13 (Goldobin, Gaudette), 4:13 (pp). Penalties_Toronto bench, served by Matthews (too many men on the ice), 3:22; Rielly, TOR, (closing hand on the puck), 13:34.

Overtime_5, Vancouver, Edler 6 (Boeser, Markstrom), 3:11. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 8-11-10-1_30. Vancouver 15-4-8-4_31.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 32-13-4 (31 shots-28 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 24-19-8 (30-28).

A_18,871 (18,910). T_2:31.

Referees_Brad Meier, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Gibbons.

