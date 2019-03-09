Maple Leafs-Oilers Sum

Toronto 1 1 1—3 Edmonton 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Toronto, Rielly 18 (Tavares, Kadri), 19:46 (pp).

Second Period_2, Toronto, Tavares 38 (Hyman, Zaitsev), 12:28.

Third Period_3, Toronto, Muzzin 6 (Nylander, Tavares), 3:00. 4, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 22 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 18:21. 5, Edmonton, Klefbom 5 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 19:07.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 16-12-12_40. Edmonton 10-9-14_33.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 33-13-4 (33 shots-31 saves). Edmonton, Stolarz 4-4-3 (40-37).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:22.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Bryan Pancich.

