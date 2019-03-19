Maple Leafs-Predators Sum

Toronto 0 0 0—0 Nashville 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Boyle 18 (Johansen, Smith), 4:47.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Simmonds 17 (Ellis, Bonino), 9:13. 3, Nashville, Forsberg 26 (Arvidsson, Johansen), 17:51.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 6-8-8_22. Nashville 9-2-9_20.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 1.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 34-15-4 (19 shots-17 saves). Nashville, Rinne 26-18-3 (22-22).

A_17,499 (17,113). T_2:18.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Mach.

