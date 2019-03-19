Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maple Leafs-Predators Sum

March 19, 2019 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto 0 0 0—0
Nashville 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Boyle 18 (Johansen, Smith), 4:47.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Simmonds 17 (Ellis, Bonino), 9:13. 3, Nashville, Forsberg 26 (Arvidsson, Johansen), 17:51.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 6-8-8_22. Nashville 9-2-9_20.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 1.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 34-15-4 (19 shots-17 saves). Nashville, Rinne 26-18-3 (22-22).

A_17,499 (17,113). T_2:18.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.