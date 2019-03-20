Maple Leafs-Sabres Sums

Toronto 0 2 2—4 Buffalo 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 11 (Dahlin, Eichel), 15:04 (pp). Penalties_Larsson, BUF, (interference), 5:19; Eichel, BUF, (cross checking), 10:10; Hyman, TOR, (hooking), 13:16; Hyman, TOR, (roughing), 19:06.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 35 (Muzzin, Johnsson), 1:43. 3, Toronto, Tavares 41 (W.Nylander, Matthews), 18:32. Penalties_Girgensons, BUF, (cross checking), 9:38.

Third Period_4, Toronto, Marner 25 (Tavares), 0:22. 5, Buffalo, A.Nylander 1 (Bogosian, Sobotka), 5:37. 6, Toronto, Hyman 18, 19:27. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 19-19-8_46. Buffalo 7-8-9_24.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Buffalo 1 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Sparks 8-7-1 (24 shots-22 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 17-21-5 (45-42).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:32.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kory Nagy.

