Maple Leafs-Senators Sums

March 30, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Toronto 0 0 2—2
Ottawa 0 2 2—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Jaros, OTT, (delay of game), 19:30.

Second Period_1, Ottawa, Duclair 17 (Lindberg, Paajarvi), 5:24. 2, Ottawa, Paajarvi 11 (Duclair), 14:43. Penalties_Kapanen, TOR, (hooking), 3:03.

Third Period_3, Toronto, Matthews 37 (Marner), 5:02 (pp). 4, Toronto, Brown 8 (Hainsey), 5:29. 5, Ottawa, Ceci 7 (Tkachuk, White), 6:41. 6, Ottawa, Duclair 18 (White, Tkachuk), 18:47 (pp). Penalties_Gibbons, OTT, (interference), 1:32; Tkachuk, OTT, (interference), 4:04; Johnsson, TOR, (cross checking), 11:13; Johnsson, TOR, (cross checking), 17:53; Kadri, TOR, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:32; Pageau, OTT, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:32.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 18-12-14_44. Ottawa 7-9-6_22.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Sparks 8-8-1 (21 shots-18 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 17-25-4 (44-42).

A_18,655 (18,572). T_2:28.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis.

