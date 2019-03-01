Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marberry carries Lipscomb past North Alabama 87-75

March 1, 2019 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Rob Marberry had 22 points as Lipscomb defeated North Alabama 87-75 to earn a share of the Atlantic Sun Conference title on Friday night.

The Bisons (23-6, 14-2) tied Liberty in the final standings and earned the tiebreaker to take the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

Marberry shot 10 for 12 from the floor.

Garrison Mathews had 17 points for Lipscomb. Kenny Cooper added 11 points. Matt Rose had 11 points for the visitors.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jamari Blackmon had 22 points for the Lions (10-21, 7-9). Kendall Stafford added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tavon King had 16 points.

Kendarius Smith, who was second on the Lions in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, scored only 2 points. He was 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

The Bisons improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Lipscomb defeated North Alabama 102-80 on Feb. 2.

The Lions are the sixth seed in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.