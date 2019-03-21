Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

March Madness arrives: Round 1 of NCAA Tournament starts

March 21, 2019 11:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Millions of brackets are filled with millions of guesses and it’s time to find out how they fare.

The crush of March Madness hits Thursday with 16 games in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Reigning champion Villanova is playing and so is Michigan, the runner-up from last year.

Kansas and Michigan State are also in action as two of the more popular picks each March.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Murray State’s Ja Morant is going up against Marquette’s Markus Howard, giving fans two stars head to head.

The action begins just after noon Eastern with seventh-seeded Louisville playing No. 10 seed Minnesota. Minnesota is coached by Richard Pitino , the son of disgraced Cardinals coach Rick Pitino.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.