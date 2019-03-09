Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 0, Dodgers 0

March 9, 2019 5:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Russell ss 3 0 0 0 Frguson cf 3 0 1 0
C.Admes 1b 3 0 1 0 B.Posey c 2 0 0 0
Blguert pr 0 1 0 0 Br.Belt 1b 2 0 1 0
K.Brynt 3b 3 0 1 1 Lngoria 3b 3 0 1 0
Ja.Baez dh 3 1 1 0 Crwford ss 3 0 0 0
Cratini c 3 1 1 0 Solarte 2b 3 0 0 0
P.Evans lf 3 0 2 0 Wllmson lf 1 0 0 0
J.Young rf 3 1 1 1 Ch.Shaw lf 1 0 0 0
Gmbrone 2b 3 0 1 1 G.Parra rf 3 0 0 0
Bernard cf 1 0 0 1 Sndoval dh 3 0 1 0
Totals 25 4 8 4 Totals 24 0 4 0
Seattle —0
Los Angeles —0

DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 0. 2B_Bryant (1). SB_Ferguson (1). CS_Evans (1), Giambrone (1), Ferguson (1). SF_Bernard (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Hamels 3 1-3 3 0 0 2 3
Carasiti 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 3
Minch 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Rodriguez 3 2-3 4 3 3 0 5
Adon 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Melancon BS, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Watson 1 2 1 1 0 1
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_.

T_. A—

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Successfully Doing Business with...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.