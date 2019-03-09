Mariners 0, Dodgers 0

Seattle Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Russell ss 3 0 0 0 Frguson cf 3 0 1 0 C.Admes 1b 3 0 1 0 B.Posey c 2 0 0 0 Blguert pr 0 1 0 0 Br.Belt 1b 2 0 1 0 K.Brynt 3b 3 0 1 1 Lngoria 3b 3 0 1 0 Ja.Baez dh 3 1 1 0 Crwford ss 3 0 0 0 Cratini c 3 1 1 0 Solarte 2b 3 0 0 0 P.Evans lf 3 0 2 0 Wllmson lf 1 0 0 0 J.Young rf 3 1 1 1 Ch.Shaw lf 1 0 0 0 Gmbrone 2b 3 0 1 1 G.Parra rf 3 0 0 0 Bernard cf 1 0 0 1 Sndoval dh 3 0 1 0 Totals 25 4 8 4 Totals 24 0 4 0

Seattle —0 Los Angeles —0

DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 0. 2B_Bryant (1). SB_Ferguson (1). CS_Evans (1), Giambrone (1), Ferguson (1). SF_Bernard (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Hamels 3 1-3 3 0 0 2 3 Carasiti 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 Minch 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles Rodriguez 3 2-3 4 3 3 0 5 Adon 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Melancon BS, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Watson 1 2 1 1 0 1 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_.

T_. A—

