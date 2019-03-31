Listen Live Sports

Mariners 10, Red Sox 8

March 31, 2019 8:05 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .263
Devers 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .353
Martinez lf 3 3 2 4 2 0 .412
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .188
Travis dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
a-Benintendi ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250
1-Holt pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nunez 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .154
b-Swihart ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .000
Vazquez c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Bradley Jr. cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Totals 37 8 9 8 8 4
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .231
Haniger rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .296
Santana lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .308
Bruce 1b 4 3 2 1 1 2 .182
Narvaez c 5 2 2 3 0 1 .222
Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .435
Healy 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .360
Vogelbach dh 3 1 0 0 2 2 .000
Gordon 2b 4 0 2 3 0 1 .280
Totals 37 10 12 10 7 11
Boston 300 301 001— 8 9 1
Seattle 027 100 00x—10 12 1

a-walked for Travis in the 9th. b-walked for Nunez in the 9th.

1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.

E_Martinez (1), Healy (2). LOB_Boston 10, Seattle 11. 2B_Devers (2), Moreland (2), Bradley Jr. (1), Haniger (3), Bruce (1), Healy (6). HR_Martinez (2), off LeBlanc; Betts (1), off Rumbelow; Narvaez (2), off Porcello; Bruce (2), off Johnson. RBIs_Betts (1), Martinez 4 (7), Nunez 2 (2), Swihart (1), Smith (3), Haniger 2 (4), Bruce (6), Narvaez 3 (4), Gordon 3 (6). SB_Gordon (3). SF_Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Devers, Nunez 2, Vazquez, Bradley Jr. 2); Seattle 6 (Smith, Santana, Bruce, Narvaez 2, Vogelbach). RISP_Boston 3 for 10; Seattle 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Santana.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 0-1 2 2-3 6 9 4 4 3 73 13.50
Johnson 2 1-3 4 1 1 1 1 41 2.08
Workman 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 0.00
Brewer 1 1 0 0 1 3 25 0.00
Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc, W, 1-0 5 1-3 7 6 4 3 1 90 6.75
Rumbelow 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 13 27.00
Festa, H, 2 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 0.00
Elias, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.91
Gearrin, H, 3 1-3 0 1 1 3 0 16 2.70
Bradford, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 2-2, Elias 2-0, Bradford 3-1. WP_Brewer.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:39. A_33,391 (47,943).

