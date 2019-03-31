Mariners 10, Red Sox 8

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Martinez lf
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|0
|.412
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Travis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Benintendi ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|1-Holt pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nunez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.154
|b-Swihart ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|37
|8
|9
|8
|8
|4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.296
|Santana lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|Bruce 1b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.182
|Narvaez c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.222
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.435
|Healy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.360
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Totals
|37
|10
|12
|10
|7
|11
|Boston
|300
|301
|001—
|8
|9
|1
|Seattle
|027
|100
|00x—10
|12
|1
a-walked for Travis in the 9th. b-walked for Nunez in the 9th.
1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.
E_Martinez (1), Healy (2). LOB_Boston 10, Seattle 11. 2B_Devers (2), Moreland (2), Bradley Jr. (1), Haniger (3), Bruce (1), Healy (6). HR_Martinez (2), off LeBlanc; Betts (1), off Rumbelow; Narvaez (2), off Porcello; Bruce (2), off Johnson. RBIs_Betts (1), Martinez 4 (7), Nunez 2 (2), Swihart (1), Smith (3), Haniger 2 (4), Bruce (6), Narvaez 3 (4), Gordon 3 (6). SB_Gordon (3). SF_Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Devers, Nunez 2, Vazquez, Bradley Jr. 2); Seattle 6 (Smith, Santana, Bruce, Narvaez 2, Vogelbach). RISP_Boston 3 for 10; Seattle 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Santana.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|6
|9
|4
|4
|3
|73
|13.50
|Johnson
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|41
|2.08
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
|Brewer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|0.00
|Brasier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|4
|3
|1
|90
|6.75
|Rumbelow
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|27.00
|Festa, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|0.00
|Elias, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.91
|Gearrin, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|16
|2.70
|Bradford, S, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 2-2, Elias 2-0, Bradford 3-1. WP_Brewer.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:39. A_33,391 (47,943).
