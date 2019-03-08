Listen Live Sports

Mariners 3B Kyle Seager deemed fine after wrist scare

March 8, 2019 11:08 pm
 
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is not expected to miss any additional time after rolling over his glove hand diving for a groundball during a spring training game.

Seager was pulled one batter after jamming his glove into the dirt and bending his wrist awkwardly on a hard grounder by Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning Friday night. Seager took off the mitt and favored his wrist and hand while Baez ran out his double.

The Mariners say Seager was pulled as a precaution and did not receive medical treatment.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

