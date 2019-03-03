Listen Live Sports

Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 3

March 3, 2019 6:11 pm
 
Arizona Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Szczr rf 3 1 1 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 1 0
D.Vrsho c 1 0 1 0 Mriscal 2b 1 0 0 0
K.Marte cf 3 1 1 1 Sh.Long lf 3 0 1 0
I.Vrgas ss 1 0 1 0 E.Filia lf 1 0 0 0
W.Flres 2b 3 0 2 1 J.Bruce rf 3 0 1 0
A.Young 2b 1 0 0 0 K.Lewis pr 1 1 0 0
Ja.Lamb 1b 3 0 0 0 Encrncn 1b 3 1 1 0
S.Brito cf 1 0 0 0 D.Moore 1b 1 0 0 0
Ke.Cron dh 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 1 0
N.Ahmed ss 2 1 0 0 Hneyman 3b 0 1 0 0
Almonte rf 1 0 0 0 Narvaez c 2 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 1 1 Lobaton c 1 1 0 0
Mthisen 1b 1 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 2 0 0 1
D.Leyba 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Healy ph 2 1 2 1
Qrecuto ss 1 0 0 0 Beckham ss 3 0 1 2
A.Aplin lf 3 0 0 0 K.Ngron pr 0 1 0 1
Rfsnydr lf 1 0 0 0 J.Frley cf 2 0 0 0
B.Bshop ph 1 0 1 1
McGvern ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 32 6 9 6
Arizona 010 020 000—3
Seattle 000 104 01x—6

E_Kelly (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Szczur (1), Marte (1), Flores (1), Kelly (1), Long (1), Beckham (1). SB_Lewis (1), Miller (1). SF_Negron (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Godley 3 2 0 0 1 3
Chafin 1 2 1 1 0 0
Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bracho BS, 0-0 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Shipley 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Nolasco 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Payamps 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Gonzales 4 3 1 1 1 4
Strickland 1 3 2 2 0 1
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 2
Garton 1 2 0 0 0 1
Leyer 1 0 0 0 0 1
McKay 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Rob Drake; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, John Tumpane.

T_. A_9,359

