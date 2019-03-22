Listen Live Sports

Mariners 6, Reds 3

March 22, 2019 12:53 am
 
Cincinnati Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Wnker lf 3 0 0 0 Ti.Polo lf 3 1 1 1
D.Sweet lf 1 0 0 0 I.Mller lf 1 0 0 0
Schbler cf 4 1 1 0 J.Frley dh 4 1 1 0
Iglsias ss 4 0 0 0 E.White 1b 3 0 1 1
Detrich 1b 3 0 1 1 Au.Nola 1b 1 0 0 0
Br.Yari 1b 0 0 0 0 K.Lewis cf 3 0 1 0
P.Ervin rf 1 0 0 0 Lberato cf 1 0 0 0
N.Crook rf 1 0 0 0 Kelenic rf 4 1 1 1
K.Frmer 3b 3 0 1 0 Mriscal ss 4 1 2 2
Gnzalez 3b 1 0 1 0 Hneyman 3b 2 1 0 0
C.Csali c 3 0 0 0 Ada.Law 3b 1 0 0 0
Grterol c 1 0 0 0 Jo.Odom c 3 1 1 0
B.Trhan 2b 2 1 0 0 DeCarlo c 1 0 0 0
Br.Bell 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Wlton 2b 2 0 1 1
Hawkins dh 4 1 1 2
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 33 6 9 6
Cincinnati 000 120 000—3
Seattle 000 321 00x—6

E_Schebler (1), Crook (1), Farmer (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Schebler (3), Farmer (5), Polo (1). 3B_Dietrich (1). HR_Hawkins (3), Mariscal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bowman 2 1 0 0 0 2
Wisler 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 4
Krol L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 2 0 0 2
Hernandez 1 2 1 1 1 1
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romano 1 1 0 0 0 3
Seattle
Dunn 4 2 1 1 2 6
McKay W, 1-0 BS, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 0
Leyer H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Scott H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Garton H, 0 1 1 0 0 1 1
Tenuta S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Wisler (Walton).

WP_Wisler.

PB_Graterol.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T_2:42. A_6,792

