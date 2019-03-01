Listen Live Sports

Mariners 7, Brewers 3

March 1, 2019 6:11 pm
 
Milwaukee Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Spnnbrg lf 3 1 1 1 D.Grdon 2b 1 1 0 0
Stk Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 C.Kpach 2b 2 0 1 0
K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 Haniger cf 2 1 1 2
Grisham rf 1 1 1 1 J.Frley cf 1 0 0 0
H.Perez ss 3 1 1 1 J.Bruce 1b 3 0 3 2
Allmand 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Ackly pr 2 0 0 0
Ma.Pina c 2 0 0 0 Encrncn dh 3 0 0 0
Hirston ss 1 0 0 0 Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0
Sladino 1b 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0
Nat.Orf 3b 4 0 0 0 D.Moore 3b 0 0 0 0
Cor.Ray cf 2 0 0 0 Santana lf 3 1 1 1
T.Tylor rf 2 0 1 0 Thmllms lf 1 0 0 0
Nttnghm c 1 0 0 0 I.Szuki rf 3 1 1 0
L.Erceg dh 3 0 0 0 Lberato rf 1 0 0 0
Beckham ss 2 1 1 0
Crwford ss 2 1 1 0
Lobaton c 2 1 1 1
Au.Nola c 2 0 1 1
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 34 7 11 7
Milwaukee 000 002 010—3
Seattle 140 100 01x—7

E_Hiura (1). DP_Milwaukee 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Milwaukee 3, Seattle 8. 2B_Kopach (1), Lobaton (1), Nola (1). 3B_Crawford (1). HR_Spangenberg (2), Grisham (1), Perez (2), Haniger (1), Santana (2). SB_Gordon (1), Fraley (1). SF_Haniger (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Burnes L, 0-1 1 1-3 6 5 5 1 1
Petricka 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4
Wahl 2-3 0 1 1 1 0
Benoit 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houser 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Guerra 1 3 1 1 0 1
Barker 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Sheffield W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
Rumbelow 1 1 0 0 0 1
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 1 1
Milone 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Walker 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 3
Tenuta S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Altavilla (Pina).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:58. A_6,962

