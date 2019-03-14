Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 8, Giants 4

March 14, 2019 1:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Dggar cf 4 1 1 0 Haniger cf 3 0 0 0
Frguson cf 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez rf 2 1 2 0
C.Mybin rf 2 1 0 0 Santana lf 3 0 0 1
H.Ramos rf 1 0 1 0 Kelenic lf 1 1 0 0
Solarte 3b 3 1 1 0 Encrncn 1b 3 0 0 0
Jo.Bart c 1 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 2 0 0 0
Wllmson lf 4 0 1 2 J.Bruce rf 2 1 2 0
A.Grcia lf 1 0 1 0 B.Bshop pr 3 1 2 2
A.Grcia 1b 2 1 0 0 R.Healy 3b 3 1 2 3
Z.Green 3b 0 0 0 0 D.Wlton 3b 1 0 1 1
R.Rvera c 4 0 2 1 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0
Hnojosa pr 1 0 0 0 I.Szuki dh 2 0 0 0
A.Slter dh 3 0 1 1 Lobaton ph 1 0 0 0
Michael ph 1 0 0 0 Beckham ss 3 0 1 0
D.Slano 2b 4 0 1 0 D.Moore pr 1 1 0 0
A.Hnson ss 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 2 1 2 0
J.Adams 2b 1 1 1 1
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 37 8 13 8
San Francisco 013 000 000—4
Seattle 020 110 40x—8

DP_San Francisco 1, Seattle 0. LOB_San Francisco 12, Seattle 8. 2B_Rivera (4), Bruce 2 (2), Bishop (1), Healy (1), Beckham (1), Gordon (1). HR_Healy (1). SB_Solano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Holland 4 6 4 4 0 6
Black 1 0 0 0 0 1
Beede L, 0-1 BS, 0-3 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 2
Venditte 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Okert 1 1 0 0 1 0
Seattle
Gonzales 2 2-3 5 4 4 3 5
Warren 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Elias BS, 0-3 2 1 0 0 0 3
Armstrong W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 2 0
Rosscup 1 1 0 0 0 1
Festa 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Beede.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Tom Woodring.

Advertisement

T_3:26. A_8,229

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.