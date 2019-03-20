Listen Live Sports

Mariners 9, Athletics 7

March 20, 2019 9:13 am
 
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Grdon 2b 4 1 1 1 Lureano cf 5 0 0 0
Haniger cf 4 0 0 1 M.Chpmn 3b 5 2 2 3
Bruce 1b-rf 4 1 1 0 Pscotty rf 4 1 1 1
Encrnco dh 3 2 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 2
Do.Sntn lf 5 1 1 4 Pinder lf 4 1 2 0
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Healy 3b-1b 4 1 1 1 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0
Beckham ss 3 3 3 2 Semien ss 2 1 1 1
I.Szuki rf 1 0 0 0 Hundley c 2 0 0 0
Vglbach 1b 0 0 0 0 Grssman ph 1 1 1 0
D.Moore 3b 0 0 0 0 Phegley c 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 9 7 9 Totals 35 7 9 7
Seattle 005 130 000—9
Oakland 112 000 300—7

E_Healy (1). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Healy (1), M.Chapman (1), Pinder (1), Profar (1). HR_Do.Santana (1), Beckham (1), M.Chapman (1), Piscotty (1), K.Davis (1). SB_D.Gordon (1), D.Moore (1). CS_Beckham (1). SF_Haniger (1). S_D.Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,1-0 6 7 4 3 1 4
Rumbelow 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Gearrin H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rosscup H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Strickland S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Fiers L,0-1 3 4 5 5 2 3
Hendriks 1 0 1 1 2 1
Dull 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wendelken 2 0 0 0 0 2
Rodney 1 1 0 0 1 0
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Fiers (Bruce), by Buchter (Vogelbach). WP_Fiers 2, Rumbelow.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:24. A_45,787 (45,600).

