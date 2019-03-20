Listen Live Sports

Mariners 9, Athletics 7

March 20, 2019 9:14 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Haniger cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Bruce 1b-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Encarnacion dh 3 2 0 0 2 3 .000
Santana lf 5 1 1 4 0 2 .200
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Healy 3b-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Beckham ss 3 3 3 2 1 0 1.000
Suzuki rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Vogelbach 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moore 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 31 9 7 9 6 10
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Laureano cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Chapman 3b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .400
Piscotty rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Davis dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Pinder lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Semien ss 2 1 1 1 2 0 .500
Hundley c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Grossman ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
Phegley c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 35 7 9 7 3 8
Seattle 005 130 000—9 7 1
Oakland 112 000 300—7 9 0

a-singled for Hundley in the 7th.

E_Healy (1). LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Healy (1), Chapman (1), Pinder (1), Profar (1). HR_Santana (1), off Fiers; Beckham (1), off Dull; Piscotty (1), off Gonzales; Davis (1), off Gonzales; Chapman (1), off Rumbelow. RBIs_Gordon (1), Haniger (1), Santana 4 (4), Healy (1), Beckham 2 (2), Chapman 3 (3), Piscotty (1), Davis 2 (2), Semien (1). SB_Gordon (1), Moore (1). CS_Beckham (1). SF_Haniger. S_Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Haniger, Bruce, Encarnacion); Oakland 2 (Laureano, Olson). RISP_Seattle 4 for 9; Oakland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Narvaez, Piscotty, Hundley. GIDP_Hundley 2.

DP_Seattle 2 (Healy, Gordon, Bruce), (Healy, Gordon, Vogelbach).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 1-0 6 7 4 3 1 4 69 4.50
Rumbelow 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 21 81.00
Gearrin, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Rosscup, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00
Strickland, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, L, 0-1 3 4 5 5 2 3 58 15.00
Hendriks 1 0 1 1 2 1 25 9.00
Dull 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 18 40.50
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Wendelken 2 0 0 0 0 2 29 0.00
Rodney 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 0.00
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 0.00

HBP_Fiers (Bruce), Buchter (Vogelbach). WP_Fiers 2, Rumbelow.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:24. A_45,787 (45,600).

