Mariners 9, Athletics 7

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Haniger cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Bruce 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.000
|Santana lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.200
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Healy 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Beckham ss
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1.000
|Suzuki rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Vogelbach 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moore 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|9
|7
|9
|6
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Chapman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.400
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Semien ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Hundley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Grossman ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|3
|8
|Seattle
|005
|130
|000—9
|7
|1
|Oakland
|112
|000
|300—7
|9
|0
a-singled for Hundley in the 7th.
E_Healy (1). LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Healy (1), Chapman (1), Pinder (1), Profar (1). HR_Santana (1), off Fiers; Beckham (1), off Dull; Piscotty (1), off Gonzales; Davis (1), off Gonzales; Chapman (1), off Rumbelow. RBIs_Gordon (1), Haniger (1), Santana 4 (4), Healy (1), Beckham 2 (2), Chapman 3 (3), Piscotty (1), Davis 2 (2), Semien (1). SB_Gordon (1), Moore (1). CS_Beckham (1). SF_Haniger. S_Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Haniger, Bruce, Encarnacion); Oakland 2 (Laureano, Olson). RISP_Seattle 4 for 9; Oakland 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Narvaez, Piscotty, Hundley. GIDP_Hundley 2.
DP_Seattle 2 (Healy, Gordon, Bruce), (Healy, Gordon, Vogelbach).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 1-0
|6
|7
|4
|3
|1
|4
|69
|4.50
|Rumbelow
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|81.00
|Gearrin, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Rosscup, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.00
|Strickland, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, L, 0-1
|3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|3
|58
|15.00
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|25
|9.00
|Dull
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|18
|40.50
|Buchter
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Wendelken
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|0.00
|Rodney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0.00
HBP_Fiers (Bruce), Buchter (Vogelbach). WP_Fiers 2, Rumbelow.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:24. A_45,787 (45,600).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.