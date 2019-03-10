Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mariners’ Seager awaiting MRI results on injured left wrist

March 10, 2019 11:26 am
 
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is awaiting MRI results after rolling over his left wrist during a spring training game.

Seager visited a hand specialist Saturday and has been receiving treatment on his left wrist and hand. X-rays were negative. Manager Scott Servais says Seager won’t do any physical activities Sunday.

The 2014 All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner was injured diving for a hard groundball Friday night during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs.

The slimmed-down 31-year-old is hoping for a bounce-back season after hitting a career-worst .221 with 22 homers and a .673 OPS last season. He has a .318 batting average in nine spring training games.

It’s unclear if the injury will risk Seager’s status for Seattle’s season-opening series in Japan. The Mariners fly to Japan on Thursday before opening the season with two games against Oakland on March 20-21 at the Tokyo Dome.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

