Marlins 11, Mets 6

|New York
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.McNil lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|R.Davis ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Coper pr
|1
|2
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|M.Rojas 1b
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Ro.Cano 2b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Alvarez pr
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Gllorme 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Y.Rvera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Davis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Machado pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Berti ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Rzzie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O’Brien rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gerrero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espnosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rddle ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Herrera pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|To.Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vrgas sp
|2
|1
|0
|0
|R.Vigil pr
|2
|2
|1
|0
|G.Blnco ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Marrero ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Glloway cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|36
|11
|13
|10
|New York
|201
|300
|00—6
|Miami
|000
|054
|02x—11
E_Lugo (1). DP_New York 0, Miami 1. LOB_New York 5, Miami 4. 2B_McNeil (1), Cano (1), Granderson (1), Rojas (1), Berti (1), Marrero (1), Galloway (1). HR_Conforto (1), Alvarez 2 (2). SB_Rosario (1), O’Brien (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Vargas
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Gsellman H, 0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lugo L, 0-0 BS, 0-0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Zamora
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peterson S, 0-0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Miami
|Alcantara
|3 1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|7
|Conley
|BS, 0-0
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson W, 0-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alvarez S, 0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferrell
|BS, 0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Lugo (Cooper).
WP_Conley.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:04 (:15 delay). A_4,699
