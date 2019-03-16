Listen Live Sports

Marlins 11, Mets 6

March 16, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
New York Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.McNil lf 3 1 1 1 Grndrsn lf 3 0 1 2
R.Davis ph 2 0 1 0 G.Coper pr 1 2 0 0
P.Alnso 1b 5 0 1 1 M.Rojas 1b 3 0 3 1
Ro.Cano 2b 3 2 3 0 Alvarez pr 2 3 2 5
Gllorme 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Wlker 3b 3 0 0 0
Cnforto rf 3 1 2 3 Y.Rvera 3b 2 0 0 0
Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 1
J.Davis 3b 3 0 1 0 Machado pr 1 0 0 0
Alcntra 3b 1 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0
d’Arnud c 3 0 0 0 J.Berti ph 1 0 1 0
D.Rzzie ph 1 0 0 0 O’Brien rf 2 0 0 0
Rosario ss 2 0 1 0 Gerrero rf 1 0 0 0
Espnosa ss 1 0 0 0 J.Rddle ss 3 1 2 0
Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 Herrera pr 1 1 0 0
To.Nido c 1 0 0 0 Wallach c 1 0 0 0
J.Vrgas sp 2 1 0 0 R.Vigil pr 2 2 1 0
G.Blnco ph 2 0 0 0 Alcntra sp 1 0 0 0
Marrero ph 1 1 1 1
Glloway cf 2 1 1 0
Totals 37 6 11 5 Totals 36 11 13 10
New York 201 300 00—6
Miami 000 054 02x—11

E_Lugo (1). DP_New York 0, Miami 1. LOB_New York 5, Miami 4. 2B_McNeil (1), Cano (1), Granderson (1), Rojas (1), Berti (1), Marrero (1), Galloway (1). HR_Conforto (1), Alvarez 2 (2). SB_Rosario (1), O’Brien (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Vargas 4 5 4 4 2 4
Gsellman H, 0 1 2 1 1 0 0
Lugo L, 0-0 BS, 0-0 1 3 4 4 0 1
Zamora 1 1 0 0 0 2
Peterson S, 0-0 1 2 2 2 0 0
Miami
Alcantara 3 1-3 9 6 6 1 7
Conley BS, 0-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Anderson W, 0-0 2 0 0 0 0 3
Alvarez S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ferrell BS, 0-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Lugo (Cooper).

WP_Conley.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:04 (:15 delay). A_4,699

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

