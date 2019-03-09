Marlins 2, Nationals 1

|Miami
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|T.Trner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Is.Diaz ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|M.Prado 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Noll 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Rvera pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B.Snydr 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ju.Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Machado pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Coper lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Szuki dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrison rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Jones cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Vigil c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rhnsmth rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Miami
|000
|011
|000—2
|Washington
|000
|000
|001—1
DP_Miami 0, Washington 1. LOB_Miami 8, Washington 1. 2B_Alvarez (2), Ramirez (1), Holaday (1). HR_Granderson (1), Kieboom (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Lopez W, 1-0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Chen H, 1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Conley S, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Washington
|Sanchez
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barrett L, 0-1 BS, 0-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fedde
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|McGowin
|BS, 0-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Copeland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Greg Gibson; Second, David Rackley; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:21. A_4,807
