Marlins 2, Nationals 1

March 9, 2019 9:01 pm
 
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn dh 3 1 1 1 T.Trner ss 2 0 0 0
Is.Diaz ph 2 0 0 0 Kieboom ss 2 1 1 1
M.Prado 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Eaton rf 2 0 0 0
Alvarez 1b 1 0 1 0 Ja.Noll 3b 2 0 0 0
N.Wlker 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 0 0 0
Y.Rvera pr 1 1 0 0 B.Snydr 1b 1 0 0 0
S.Cstro 2b 3 0 2 0 Ju.Soto lf 2 0 0 0
Marrero pr 1 0 0 0 Stvnson lf 1 0 0 0
Brinson cf 2 0 1 0 Zmmrman 1b 2 0 0 0
Gerrero cf 1 0 0 0 Sverino c 1 0 1 0
M.Rojas ss 3 0 2 1 B.Dzier 2b 2 0 0 0
Machado pr 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0
G.Coper lf 3 0 0 0 K.Szuki dh 2 0 0 0
Ramirez pr 1 0 1 0 Rynolds ph 1 0 0 0
Herrera rf 3 0 0 0 Y.Gomes c 2 0 0 0
Hrrison rf 1 0 0 0 H.Jones cf 1 0 1 0
Holaday c 3 0 1 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 0 0
R.Vigil c 1 0 0 0 Rhnsmth rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 29 1 3 1
Miami 000 011 000—2
Washington 000 000 001—1

DP_Miami 0, Washington 1. LOB_Miami 8, Washington 1. 2B_Alvarez (2), Ramirez (1), Holaday (1). HR_Granderson (1), Kieboom (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Lopez W, 1-0 4 0 0 0 0 4
Chen H, 1 4 1 0 0 0 3
Conley S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Washington
Sanchez 4 4 0 0 0 1
Barrett L, 0-1 BS, 0-3 1 1 1 1 0 0
Fedde 2 4 1 1 0 1
McGowin BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Copeland 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Greg Gibson; Second, David Rackley; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:21. A_4,807

