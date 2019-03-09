Marlins 2, Nationals 1

Miami Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn dh 3 1 1 1 T.Trner ss 2 0 0 0 Is.Diaz ph 2 0 0 0 Kieboom ss 2 1 1 1 M.Prado 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 Alvarez 1b 1 0 1 0 Ja.Noll 3b 2 0 0 0 N.Wlker 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 0 0 0 Y.Rvera pr 1 1 0 0 B.Snydr 1b 1 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 2 0 Ju.Soto lf 2 0 0 0 Marrero pr 1 0 0 0 Stvnson lf 1 0 0 0 Brinson cf 2 0 1 0 Zmmrman 1b 2 0 0 0 Gerrero cf 1 0 0 0 Sverino c 1 0 1 0 M.Rojas ss 3 0 2 1 B.Dzier 2b 2 0 0 0 Machado pr 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Coper lf 3 0 0 0 K.Szuki dh 2 0 0 0 Ramirez pr 1 0 1 0 Rynolds ph 1 0 0 0 Herrera rf 3 0 0 0 Y.Gomes c 2 0 0 0 Hrrison rf 1 0 0 0 H.Jones cf 1 0 1 0 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 0 0 R.Vigil c 1 0 0 0 Rhnsmth rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 29 1 3 1

Miami 000 011 000—2 Washington 000 000 001—1

DP_Miami 0, Washington 1. LOB_Miami 8, Washington 1. 2B_Alvarez (2), Ramirez (1), Holaday (1). HR_Granderson (1), Kieboom (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Lopez W, 1-0 4 0 0 0 0 4 Chen H, 1 4 1 0 0 0 3 Conley S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Washington Sanchez 4 4 0 0 0 1 Barrett L, 0-1 BS, 0-3 1 1 1 1 0 0 Fedde 2 4 1 1 0 1 McGowin BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Copeland 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Greg Gibson; Second, David Rackley; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:21. A_4,807

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.