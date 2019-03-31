Marlins 3, Rockies 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Dahl cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|McMahon 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hampson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|1
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Herrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.067
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Riddle ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|O’Brien rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Alcantara p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Rojas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|2
|11
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|200
|10x—3
|5
|0
LOB_Colorado 5, Miami 4. 2B_Blackmon (2), Wolters (2). HR_Riddle (2), off Gray. RBIs_Alfaro 2 (3), Riddle (2). SB_Herrera (1), Walker (1). S_Gray.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Dahl, McMahon); Miami 3 (Castro 2, O’Brien). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; Miami 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Castro, Riddle. GIDP_Arenado, Herrera.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Reynolds); Miami 1 (Anderson, Castro, Walker).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 0-1
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|10
|89
|4.05
|Musgrave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Davis
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 1-0
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|92
|0.00
|Chen
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
|Romo, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|21.60
Chen pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Romo 2-0. HBP_Gray (Herrera).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:32. A_7,559 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.