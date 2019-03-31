Marlins 3, Rockies 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Dahl cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .429 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .133 McMahon 2b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .357 Reynolds 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wolters c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .429 Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hampson 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Totals 30 0 5 0 1 7

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Herrera lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Anderson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .067 Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .250 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Alfaro c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .222 Riddle ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .286 O’Brien rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Alcantara p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Rojas 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Totals 28 3 5 3 2 11

Colorado 000 000 000—0 5 0 Miami 000 200 10x—3 5 0

LOB_Colorado 5, Miami 4. 2B_Blackmon (2), Wolters (2). HR_Riddle (2), off Gray. RBIs_Alfaro 2 (3), Riddle (2). SB_Herrera (1), Walker (1). S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Dahl, McMahon); Miami 3 (Castro 2, O’Brien). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; Miami 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Castro, Riddle. GIDP_Arenado, Herrera.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Reynolds); Miami 1 (Anderson, Castro, Walker).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 0-1 6 2-3 5 3 3 1 10 89 4.05 Musgrave 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Davis 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, W, 1-0 8 4 0 0 0 6 92 0.00 Chen 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 0.00 Romo, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 21.60

Chen pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 2-0. HBP_Gray (Herrera).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:32. A_7,559 (36,742).

