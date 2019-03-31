Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 3, Rockies 0

March 31, 2019 3:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Dahl cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .429
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .133
McMahon 2b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .357
Reynolds 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wolters c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .429
Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hampson 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Totals 30 0 5 0 1 7
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Herrera lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Anderson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .067
Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .250
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Alfaro c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .222
Riddle ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .286
O’Brien rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .143
Alcantara p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333
Rojas 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Totals 28 3 5 3 2 11
Colorado 000 000 000—0 5 0
Miami 000 200 10x—3 5 0

LOB_Colorado 5, Miami 4. 2B_Blackmon (2), Wolters (2). HR_Riddle (2), off Gray. RBIs_Alfaro 2 (3), Riddle (2). SB_Herrera (1), Walker (1). S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Dahl, McMahon); Miami 3 (Castro 2, O’Brien). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; Miami 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Castro, Riddle. GIDP_Arenado, Herrera.

Advertisement

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Reynolds); Miami 1 (Anderson, Castro, Walker).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 0-1 6 2-3 5 3 3 1 10 89 4.05
Musgrave 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Davis 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, W, 1-0 8 4 0 0 0 6 92 0.00
Chen 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 0.00
Romo, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 21.60

Chen pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 2-0. HBP_Gray (Herrera).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:32. A_7,559 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.