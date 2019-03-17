Marlins 4, Cardinals 1

St. Louis Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Fwler rf 4 1 1 0 Grndrsn lf 3 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 4 0 1 0 Au.Dean lf 1 1 1 0 P.DJong ss 3 0 0 0 M.Prado 1b 3 1 1 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0 Alvarez 1b 1 1 1 2 Ch.Beck rp 1 0 0 0 N.Wlker 3b 2 0 0 0 Knizner c 1 0 0 1 J.Berti pr 1 1 0 0 Y.Mlina c 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 1 Mrtinez ph 1 0 0 0 Marrero 2b 1 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 G.Coper rf 2 0 1 1 O’Neill lf 2 0 0 0 Ramirez rf 1 0 0 0 Rbinson 3b 2 0 0 0 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 H.Bader cf 3 0 0 0 M.Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Jo.Gant sp 0 0 0 0 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 Y.Munoz 2b 2 0 0 0 Rchards sp 1 0 1 0 Gerrero cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 2 1 Totals 29 4 7 4

St. Louis 000 000 001—1 Miami 100 001 02x—4

E_Prado (2), Walker (1), Ramirez (1). LOB_St. Louis 4, Miami 4. 2B_Prado (2). HR_Alvarez (1). SB_Bader (5), Berti (1). SF_Cooper (1).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Gant L, 1-1 4 4 1 1 0 1 Meisinger S, 4-4 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Layne BS, 0-6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Beck 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 2 Webb 2 2 2 2 0 1 Miami Richards W, 2-1 6 0 0 0 0 6 Steckenrider H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brice H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Guerrero 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Brice (DeJong), Guerrero (Robinson).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Javerro January.

T_2:31. A_5,834

