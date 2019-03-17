Listen Live Sports

Marlins 4, Cardinals 1

March 17, 2019 3:46 pm
 
St. Louis Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Fwler rf 4 1 1 0 Grndrsn lf 3 0 0 0
Gldhmdt 1b 4 0 1 0 Au.Dean lf 1 1 1 0
P.DJong ss 3 0 0 0 M.Prado 1b 3 1 1 0
M.Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0 Alvarez 1b 1 1 1 2
Ch.Beck rp 1 0 0 0 N.Wlker 3b 2 0 0 0
Knizner c 1 0 0 1 J.Berti pr 1 1 0 0
Y.Mlina c 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 1
Mrtinez ph 1 0 0 0 Marrero 2b 1 0 0 0
Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 G.Coper rf 2 0 1 1
O’Neill lf 2 0 0 0 Ramirez rf 1 0 0 0
Rbinson 3b 2 0 0 0 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0
H.Bader cf 3 0 0 0 M.Rojas ss 3 0 0 0
Jo.Gant sp 0 0 0 0 Holaday c 3 0 1 0
Y.Munoz 2b 2 0 0 0 Rchards sp 1 0 1 0
Gerrero cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 2 1 Totals 29 4 7 4
St. Louis 000 000 001—1
Miami 100 001 02x—4

E_Prado (2), Walker (1), Ramirez (1). LOB_St. Louis 4, Miami 4. 2B_Prado (2). HR_Alvarez (1). SB_Bader (5), Berti (1). SF_Cooper (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Gant L, 1-1 4 4 1 1 0 1
Meisinger S, 4-4 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Layne BS, 0-6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Beck 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 2
Webb 2 2 2 2 0 1
Miami
Richards W, 2-1 6 0 0 0 0 6
Steckenrider H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brice H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guerrero 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Brice (DeJong), Guerrero (Robinson).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Javerro January.

T_2:31. A_5,834

