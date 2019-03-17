Marlins 4, Cardinals 2

|St. Louis
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Fwler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Au.Dean lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|P.DJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Prado 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Knizner c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|N.Wlker 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Mlina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Berti pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mrtinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ko.Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Coper rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Rbinson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Gant sp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Rchards sp
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Gerrero cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|2
|1
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|002—2
|Miami
|100
|001
|02x—4
E_Prado (2), Walker (1), Ramirez (1). LOB_St. Louis 4, Miami 4. 2B_Prado (2). HR_Alvarez (1). SB_Bader (5), Berti (1). SF_Cooper (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Gant L, 1-1
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Meisinger S, 4-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Layne
|BS, 0-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beck
|1 1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Webb
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Miami
|Richards W, 2-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Steckenrider H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brice H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrero
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_by_Brice (DeJong), Guerrero (Robinson).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Javerro January.
T_2:31. A_5,834
