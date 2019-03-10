Listen Live Sports

Marlins 5, Braves 2

March 10, 2019 5:01 pm
 
Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
O.Albes 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Rddle ss 3 0 1 0
Salazar 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Berti pr 1 1 0 0
A.Dvall lf 2 0 1 1 Is.Diaz 2b 1 1 0 0
I.Wlson lf 1 0 0 0 Machado 2b 1 0 0 0
Flowers c 2 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 2 0 1 0
R.Lopez c 1 0 0 0 Marrero pr 1 1 0 0
A.Riley 1b 3 0 0 0 O’Brien rf 3 1 2 5
Jackson dh 3 0 0 0 Ramirez rf 1 0 0 0
R.Ddder ph 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 1b 3 0 1 0
Flrimon ss 3 0 0 0 Gerrero lf 1 0 0 0
L.Marte ss 1 1 1 0 Hrrison cf 3 0 0 0
R.Ortga rf 3 0 0 0 Au.Dean lf 3 0 0 0
Schwrtz rf 1 0 0 0 Wallach c 2 0 0 0
LaMarre cf 2 0 1 0 S.Chvez c 1 0 0 0
C.Pache cf 2 0 2 1 Alcntra sp 1 0 0 0
Kzm Jr. 3b 1 1 0 0 G.Coper ph 1 1 1 0
Lckhart 3b 2 0 0 0 Y.Rvera 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 29 5 6 5
Atlanta 000 010 001—2
Miami 100 040 00x—5

E_Florimon (2). LOB_Atlanta 8, Miami 3. 2B_Marte (2). HR_O’Brien (1). SB_Albies (1), LaMarre (2), Kazmar Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Teheran 4 3 1 1 1 6
Allard L, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 1
Burrows 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Parsons 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Miami
Alcantara 4 1-3 2 0 0 2 5
Ferrell W, 1-0 BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Brice BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kinley 1 2 1 1 0 3

HBP_by_Brice (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Paul Nauert; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:45. A_3,600

