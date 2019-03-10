Marlins 5, Braves 2

Atlanta Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi O.Albes 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Rddle ss 3 0 1 0 Salazar 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Berti pr 1 1 0 0 A.Dvall lf 2 0 1 1 Is.Diaz 2b 1 1 0 0 I.Wlson lf 1 0 0 0 Machado 2b 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 2 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 2 0 1 0 R.Lopez c 1 0 0 0 Marrero pr 1 1 0 0 A.Riley 1b 3 0 0 0 O’Brien rf 3 1 2 5 Jackson dh 3 0 0 0 Ramirez rf 1 0 0 0 R.Ddder ph 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 1b 3 0 1 0 Flrimon ss 3 0 0 0 Se.Romo rp 1 0 0 0 L.Marte ss 1 1 1 0 Hrrison cf 2 0 0 0 R.Ortga rf 3 0 0 0 Glloway cf 1 0 0 0 Schwrtz rf 1 0 0 0 Au.Dean lf 2 0 0 0 LaMarre cf 2 0 1 0 Gerrero lf 1 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 2 0 2 1 Wallach c 3 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 1 1 0 0 Alcntra sp 1 0 0 0 Lckhart 3b 2 0 0 0 G.Coper ph 1 1 1 0 Y.Rvera 1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 29 5 6 5

Atlanta 000 010 001—2 Miami 100 040 00x—5

E_Florimon (2). LOB_Atlanta 8, Miami 3. 2B_Marte (2). HR_O’Brien (1). SB_Albies (1), LaMarre (2), Kazmar Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Teheran 4 3 1 1 1 6 Allard L, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 1 Burrows 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Parsons 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Miami Alcantara 4 1-3 2 0 0 2 5 Ferrell W, 1-0 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 1 Steckenrider BS, 0-2 2 1 0 0 0 1 Kinley 1 2 1 1 0 3

HBP_by_Steckenrider (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Paul Nauert; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:45. A_3,600

