Marlins 5, Braves 2

|Atlanta
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rddle ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Salazar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Berti pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Dvall lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Is.Diaz 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|I.Wlson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Lopez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Riley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O’Brien rf
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Jackson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ddder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Flrimon ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Se.Romo rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Marte ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hrrison cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ortga rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Glloway cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrtz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Dean lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gerrero lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pache cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kzm Jr. 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alcntra sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lckhart 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Coper ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Y.Rvera 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|001—2
|Miami
|100
|040
|00x—5
E_Florimon (2). LOB_Atlanta 8, Miami 3. 2B_Marte (2). HR_O’Brien (1). SB_Albies (1), LaMarre (2), Kazmar Jr. (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Teheran
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Allard L, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Burrows
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Webb
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|Alcantara
|4 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Ferrell W, 1-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steckenrider
|BS, 0-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kinley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP_by_Steckenrider (Riley).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Paul Nauert; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:45. A_3,600
