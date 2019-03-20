Marlins 6, Cardinals 0

Miami St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn lf 3 0 1 0 D.Fwler rf 4 0 1 0 Au.Dean pr 0 1 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 2 1 2 2 Mendoza 1b 1 0 0 0 Marrero pr 1 0 0 0 P.DJong ss 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 2 O’Neill cf 3 0 0 0 Alvarez 1b 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Holaday c 1 0 0 0 Wieters c 3 0 0 0 G.Coper rf 3 1 1 0 Rbinson 3b 3 0 2 0 O’Brien rf 1 0 1 0 Pncd Ln sp 1 0 0 0 M.Rojas ss 3 1 2 0 Carlson ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Rvera ss 2 0 1 0 Y.Munoz ss 1 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 1 1 Herrera cf 2 0 0 0 Wallach c 4 1 1 0 P.Lopez sp 3 0 0 0 Machado 2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 6 11 5 Totals 28 0 3 0

Miami 000 501 000—6 St. Louis 000 000 000—0

E_Ponce de Leon (1). DP_Miami 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Miami 10, St. Louis 2. 2B_Robinson (4). 3B_Anderson (1). HR_Walker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Lopez W, 3-0 BS, 0-2 6 2 0 0 0 5 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 2 Conley BS, 4-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kickham S, 5-5 0 1 0 0 0 0 Romo BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 St. Louis Ponce de Leon S, 3-3 3 2-3 7 5 5 2 2 Mayers 2 1 0 0 0 4 Layne BS, 0-6 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Leone 1 1 0 0 1 1 Reyes 1 0 0 0 1 2 Webb 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Lopez (Goldschmidt).

WP_Ponce de Leon, Leone.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Javerro January.

T_2:38. A_6,724

