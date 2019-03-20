Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 6, Cardinals 0

March 20, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn lf 3 0 1 0 D.Fwler rf 4 0 1 0
Au.Dean pr 0 1 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 0 0
Andrson 3b 2 1 2 2 Mendoza 1b 1 0 0 0
Marrero pr 1 0 0 0 P.DJong ss 3 0 0 0
N.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 2 O’Neill cf 3 0 0 0
Alvarez 1b 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 3 0 0 0
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 3 0 0 0
Holaday c 1 0 0 0 Wieters c 3 0 0 0
G.Coper rf 3 1 1 0 Rbinson 3b 3 0 2 0
O’Brien rf 1 0 1 0 Pncd Ln sp 1 0 0 0
M.Rojas ss 3 1 2 0 Carlson ph 1 0 0 0
Y.Rvera ss 2 0 1 0 Y.Munoz ss 1 0 0 0
Brinson cf 3 0 1 1
Herrera cf 2 0 0 0
Wallach c 4 1 1 0
P.Lopez sp 3 0 0 0
Machado 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 6 11 5 Totals 28 0 3 0
Miami 000 501 000—6
St. Louis 000 000 000—0

E_Ponce de Leon (1). DP_Miami 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Miami 10, St. Louis 2. 2B_Robinson (4). 3B_Anderson (1). HR_Walker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Lopez W, 3-0 BS, 0-2 6 2 0 0 0 5
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 2
Conley BS, 4-7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kickham S, 5-5 0 1 0 0 0 0
Romo BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Ponce de Leon S, 3-3 3 2-3 7 5 5 2 2
Mayers 2 1 0 0 0 4
Layne BS, 0-6 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Leone 1 1 0 0 1 1
Reyes 1 0 0 0 1 2
Webb 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Lopez (Goldschmidt).

WP_Ponce de Leon, Leone.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Javerro January.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

T_2:38. A_6,724

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.