Marlins 6, Cardinals 0

|Miami
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Au.Dean pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Mendoza 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.DJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|O’Neill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ko.Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Coper rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rbinson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|O’Brien rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pncd Ln sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Carlson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Rvera ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Munoz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Wallach c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|P.Lopez sp
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Machado 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|Miami
|000
|501
|000—6
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Ponce de Leon (1). DP_Miami 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Miami 10, St. Louis 2. 2B_Robinson (4). 3B_Anderson (1). HR_Walker (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Lopez W, 3-0 BS, 0-2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Conley
|BS, 4-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kickham S, 5-5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo
|BS, 0-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|Ponce de Leon S, 3-3
|3 2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Mayers
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Layne
|BS, 0-6
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Leone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Reyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Webb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Lopez (Goldschmidt).
WP_Ponce de Leon, Leone.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Javerro January.
T_2:38. A_6,724
