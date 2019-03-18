Listen Live Sports

Marlins 7, Nationals 1

March 18, 2019 10:45 pm
 
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0
Glloway cf 1 0 0 0 I.Sgdal 3b 0 0 0 0
M.Prado 1b 4 2 2 0 A.Eaton rf 3 0 0 0
Alvarez pr 1 1 0 0 Dr.Ward 1b 1 0 0 0
Andrson 3b 4 2 2 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0
Marrero 3b 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez rf 1 0 0 0
O’Brien rf 3 0 2 5 Zmmrman 1b 3 1 1 0
Au.Dean lf 4 0 3 1 Collier lf 0 0 0 0
J.Rddle ss 3 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 1 0
Se.Romo rp 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez 2b 1 0 0 0
Herrera 2b 3 1 1 0 Y.Gomes c 2 0 1 0
J.Berti 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Hover rp 1 0 0 0
Wallach c 4 0 0 0 J.Reetz ph 0 0 0 0
C.Smith sp 2 1 2 0 Stvnson lf 1 0 0 1
G.Coper ph 1 0 1 1 Srdinas ss 2 0 0 0
Y.Rvera ss 1 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 2 0 0 0
Sverino c 1 0 0 0
P.Crbin sp 1 0 0 0
J.Lwery ph 1 0 0 0
Goeddel cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 13 7 Totals 29 1 3 1
Miami 200 031 100—7
Washington 010 000 000—1

E_Rivera (1), Rendon (1). DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. 2B_Prado (3), Anderson (5), O’Brien (1). SB_Dean (3), Herrera (1). SF_O’Brien (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Smith W, 2-0 5 2 1 1 0 7
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0
Moran 1 0 0 0 2 2
Kickham 1 0 0 0 1 2
Washington
Corbin L, 1-2 5 9 5 4 0 5
Miller 1 3 2 2 0 2
Hoover BS, 0-6 1 1 0 0 0 0
Grace 1 0 0 0 0 0
Barrett 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Kickham (Collier).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:39. A_3,084

