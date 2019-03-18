Marlins 7, Nationals 1

|Miami
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Glloway cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Sgdal 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Prado 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|A.Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dr.Ward 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O’Brien rf
|3
|0
|2
|5
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Au.Dean lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Collier lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Se.Romo rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Berti 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hover rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Reetz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Smith sp
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Stvnson lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|G.Coper ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Srdinas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Rvera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Sverino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|P.Crbin sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Lwery ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Goeddel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Miami
|200
|031
|100—7
|Washington
|010
|000
|000—1
E_Rivera (1), Rendon (1). DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. 2B_Prado (3), Anderson (5), O’Brien (1). SB_Dean (3), Herrera (1). SF_O’Brien (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Smith W, 2-0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kickham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Washington
|Corbin L, 1-2
|5
|9
|5
|4
|0
|5
|Miller
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Hoover
|BS, 0-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Kickham (Collier).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:39. A_3,084
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.