Marlins 7, Nationals 1

Miami Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Glloway cf 1 0 0 0 I.Sgdal 3b 0 0 0 0 M.Prado 1b 4 2 2 0 A.Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 Alvarez pr 1 1 0 0 Dr.Ward 1b 1 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 4 2 2 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0 Marrero 3b 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez rf 1 0 0 0 O’Brien rf 3 0 2 5 Zmmrman 1b 3 1 1 0 Au.Dean lf 4 0 3 1 Collier lf 0 0 0 0 J.Rddle ss 3 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 1 0 Se.Romo rp 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez 2b 1 0 0 0 Herrera 2b 3 1 1 0 Y.Gomes c 2 0 1 0 J.Berti 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Hover rp 1 0 0 0 Wallach c 4 0 0 0 J.Reetz ph 0 0 0 0 C.Smith sp 2 1 2 0 Stvnson lf 1 0 0 1 G.Coper ph 1 0 1 1 Srdinas ss 2 0 0 0 Y.Rvera ss 1 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 2 0 0 0 Sverino c 1 0 0 0 P.Crbin sp 1 0 0 0 J.Lwery ph 1 0 0 0 Goeddel cf 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 7 13 7 Totals 29 1 3 1

Miami 200 031 100—7 Washington 010 000 000—1

E_Rivera (1), Rendon (1). DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 5, Washington 6. 2B_Prado (3), Anderson (5), O’Brien (1). SB_Dean (3), Herrera (1). SF_O’Brien (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Smith W, 2-0 5 2 1 1 0 7 Romo BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 Moran 1 0 0 0 2 2 Kickham S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 1 2 Washington Corbin L, 1-2 5 9 5 4 0 5 Miller BS, 0-5 1 3 2 2 0 2 Hoover BS, 0-6 1 1 0 0 0 0 Grace BS, 0-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Barrett BS, 0-5 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Kickham (Collier).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Angel Hernandez.

Advertisement

T_2:39. A_3,084

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.