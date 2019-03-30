Marlins 7, Rockies 3

|Colorado
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Rojas ss-1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|R.Hrrra rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|McMahon 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brinson cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Prado 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Hampson 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Riddle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Andr p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Rynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Wlker ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stcknrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|38
|7
|16
|7
|Colorado
|002
|001
|000—3
|Miami
|020
|300
|20x—7
E_Blackmon (1). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Miami 9. 2B_Rojas 2 (2), Brinson (1), Wallach (1). 3B_Dahl (1). SF_Dahl (1), Granderson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Anderson L,0-1
|5
|9
|5
|5
|0
|3
|McGee
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Dunn
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|Lopez W,1-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Kinley H,1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Conley H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Steckenrider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Lopez (Iannetta).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:00. A_7,642 (36,742).
