Marlins 7, Rockies 3

March 30, 2019 9:30 pm
 
Colorado Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 4 0 2 1 Rojas ss-1b 5 1 3 3
Dahl lf 3 0 1 1 R.Hrrra rf 5 0 2 1
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 Bri.And 3b 5 0 1 0
Story ss 4 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 5 1 1 0
McMahon 1b 4 0 2 0 Brinson cf 4 2 2 0
Desmond cf 4 0 1 1 Prado 1b 4 2 3 1
Hampson 2b 4 1 1 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0
Innetta c 3 1 0 0 Riddle ss 0 0 0 0
Ty.Andr p 2 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf 3 0 1 2
McGee p 0 0 0 0 Wallach c 3 1 2 0
Rynolds ph 1 0 0 0 Lopez p 2 0 1 0
D.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 Cooper ph 1 0 0 0
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0
Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0
N.Wlker ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 38 7 16 7
Colorado 002 001 000—3
Miami 020 300 20x—7

E_Blackmon (1). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Miami 9. 2B_Rojas 2 (2), Brinson (1), Wallach (1). 3B_Dahl (1). SF_Dahl (1), Granderson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Anderson L,0-1 5 9 5 5 0 3
McGee 1 2 0 0 0 0
Johnson 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Dunn 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 0
Miami
Lopez W,1-0 5 1-3 5 3 3 0 7
Kinley H,1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Conley H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Romo H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 3
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Lopez (Iannetta).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:00. A_7,642 (36,742).

