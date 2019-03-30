Marlins 7, Rockies 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.357
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.455
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|McMahon 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.154
|Hampson 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Iannetta c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|T.Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|0
|14
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss-1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.333
|Herrera rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|B.Anderson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Castro 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Brinson cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Prado 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Riddle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.400
|Wallach c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.667
|Lopez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Cooper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Walker ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|7
|16
|7
|1
|3
|Colorado
|002
|001
|000—3
|8
|1
|Miami
|020
|300
|20x—7
|16
|0
a-popped out for Kinley in the 6th. b-struck out for McGee in the 7th. c-flied out for Romo in the 7th. d-struck out for Shaw in the 9th.
E_Blackmon (1). LOB_Colorado 6, Miami 9. 2B_Rojas 2 (2), Brinson (1), Wallach (1). 3B_Dahl (1). RBIs_Blackmon (3), Dahl (3), Desmond (2), Rojas 3 (3), Herrera (1), Prado (1), Granderson 2 (3). SF_Dahl, Granderson.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Arenado, Iannetta); Miami 6 (Rojas 2, Herrera 3, B.Anderson). RISP_Colorado 2 for 6; Miami 7 for 14.
GIDP_B.Anderson.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, McMahon).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson, L, 0-1
|5
|9
|5
|5
|0
|3
|85
|9.00
|McGee
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.00
|Johnson
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|10.80
|Dunn
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0.00
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|7
|88
|5.06
|Kinley, H, 1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Conley, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.40
|Romo, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|54.00
|N.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.00
|Steckenrider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Dunn 2-1, Kinley 1-1, Romo 1-0. HBP_Lopez (Iannetta).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:00. A_7,642 (36,742).
