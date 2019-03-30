Listen Live Sports

Marlins 7, Rockies 3

March 30, 2019 9:30 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .357
Dahl lf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .455
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182
McMahon 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .400
Desmond cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .154
Hampson 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .200
Iannetta c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .333
T.Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 34 3 8 3 0 14
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss-1b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .333
Herrera rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .300
B.Anderson 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .083
Castro 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .167
Brinson cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .182
Prado 1b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .333
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Riddle ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Granderson lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .400
Wallach c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .667
Lopez p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Cooper ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Walker ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 16 7 1 3
Colorado 002 001 000—3 8 1
Miami 020 300 20x—7 16 0

a-popped out for Kinley in the 6th. b-struck out for McGee in the 7th. c-flied out for Romo in the 7th. d-struck out for Shaw in the 9th.

E_Blackmon (1). LOB_Colorado 6, Miami 9. 2B_Rojas 2 (2), Brinson (1), Wallach (1). 3B_Dahl (1). RBIs_Blackmon (3), Dahl (3), Desmond (2), Rojas 3 (3), Herrera (1), Prado (1), Granderson 2 (3). SF_Dahl, Granderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Arenado, Iannetta); Miami 6 (Rojas 2, Herrera 3, B.Anderson). RISP_Colorado 2 for 6; Miami 7 for 14.

GIDP_B.Anderson.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, McMahon).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Anderson, L, 0-1 5 9 5 5 0 3 85 9.00
McGee 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 0.00
Johnson 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 16 10.80
Dunn 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 8 0.00
Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, W, 1-0 5 1-3 5 3 3 0 7 88 5.06
Kinley, H, 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Conley, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.40
Romo, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 54.00
N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 3 20 0.00
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Dunn 2-1, Kinley 1-1, Romo 1-0. HBP_Lopez (Iannetta).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:00. A_7,642 (36,742).

