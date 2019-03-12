Marlins 8, Mets 1

New York Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi J.McNil dh 4 0 1 0 Grndrsn lf 3 1 1 0 Lagares cf 4 1 1 0 Herrera cf 2 1 1 0 D.Smith 1b 3 0 2 1 Andrson 3b 3 1 2 2 W.Ramos c 2 0 0 0 Y.Rvera 3b 1 1 1 1 d’Arnud c 2 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 G.Coper pr 1 1 1 2 R.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 0 G.Blnco rf 3 0 0 0 J.Berti 2b 1 0 1 1 Hchvrra ss 3 0 1 0 O’Brien rf 3 0 0 0 Espnosa 2b 3 0 0 0 Glloway rf 0 1 0 0 Brinson cf 2 0 0 0 Kickham rp 1 0 0 0 Ramirez ph 1 1 1 0 M.Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 Machado ss 2 0 0 0 Wallach c 2 0 0 0 Holaday c 1 0 0 0 Rchards sp 1 0 0 0 M.Prado ph 1 0 0 0 Au.Dean lf 2 1 1 1 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 34 8 12 7

New York 000 001 000—1 Miami 002 000 42x—8

E_Hechavarria (1). DP_New York 1, Miami 0. LOB_New York 5, Miami 5. 2B_Smith (2), Davis (4), Hechavarria (1), Cooper (2). HR_Anderson (2). SB_Lagares (2), Herrera (3), Rivera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York deGrom L, 1-2 5 6 2 2 0 6 Santiago BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 Bashlor 1 5 4 4 0 0 Zamora 1-3 1 2 1 2 1 Peterson S, 4-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Miami Richards W, 1-1 5 2 0 0 1 6 Kickham H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Noesi H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Santiago (Walker).

WP_Anderson.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:45. A_3,427

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.