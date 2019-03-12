Marlins 8, Mets 1

|New York
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.McNil dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lagares cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Herrera cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Andrson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|W.Ramos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Rvera 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|d’Arnud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Coper pr
|1
|1
|1
|2
|R.Davis lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Blnco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Berti 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hchvrra ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O’Brien rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espnosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Glloway rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Kickham rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Ramirez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Machado ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Wallach c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Rchards sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Au.Dean lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|7
|New York
|000
|001
|000—1
|Miami
|002
|000
|42x—8
E_Hechavarria (1). DP_New York 1, Miami 0. LOB_New York 5, Miami 5. 2B_Smith (2), Davis (4), Hechavarria (1), Cooper (2). HR_Anderson (2). SB_Lagares (2), Herrera (3), Rivera (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|deGrom L, 1-2
|5
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Santiago
|BS, 0-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bashlor
|1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Zamora
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Peterson S, 4-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|Richards W, 1-1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Kickham H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Noesi H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Santiago (Walker).
WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:45. A_3,427
