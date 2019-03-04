Marlins 9, Nationals 8

|Washington
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Snydr 1b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Gerrero lf
|3
|1
|3
|3
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Prado 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Jones rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|B.Mller pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Wlson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Andrson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|K.Szuki c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|J.Berti pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kieboom ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alfro dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Gomes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Dean ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|V.Rbles ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J.Rddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Rvera ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Noll 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Glloway cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Rojas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Is.Diaz pr
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kieboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Coper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|M.Serra rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Mrmljos lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Frtes ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|Washington
|022
|000
|202—8
|Miami
|010
|015
|002—9
E_Wilson (2), Alvarez (1), Riddle (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 8. 2B_Zimmerman (1), Anderson 2 (2). HR_Wilson (2), Guerrero (1), Brinson 2 (5). SB_Snyder (1), Guerrero (1), Miller (1), Fortes (1). SF_Sanchez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Hellickson
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Fedde H, 1
|2 1-3
|4
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Cordero
|BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hoover
|BS, 0-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barrett
|BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero S, 2-3 BS, 2-3
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Miami
|Chen
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Kickham S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lopez
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson H, 1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hernandez W, 2-0 BS, 0-1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
HBP_by_Suero (Dean), Chen (Snyder), Hernandez (Stevenson).
WP_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:58. A_2,198
