Marlins 9, Nationals 8

Washington Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 Grndrsn lf 2 0 0 0 B.Snydr 1b 1 2 1 0 Gerrero lf 3 1 3 3 A.Rndon 3b 2 1 0 0 M.Prado 1b 2 0 0 0 H.Jones rf 1 1 0 0 Alvarez 1b 3 0 1 0 Zmmrman 1b 3 1 1 1 B.Mller pr 0 1 0 0 J.Wlson 3b 2 1 1 2 Andrson 3b 3 0 2 0 K.Szuki c 3 1 2 1 J.Berti pr 1 1 0 0 Kieboom ss 1 0 0 0 J.Alfro dh 2 0 0 0 Y.Gomes dh 3 0 0 0 Au.Dean ph 1 1 0 0 V.Rbles ph 2 0 1 2 J.Rddle ss 3 0 0 0 Stvnson lf 2 1 0 0 Y.Rvera ss 2 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 2b 2 0 0 0 Brinson cf 2 2 2 2 M.Tylor cf 2 0 1 1 Glloway cf 3 1 1 1 C.Tylor cf 2 0 1 0 M.Rojas 2b 1 0 0 0 Wi.Difo ss 3 0 1 0 Is.Diaz pr 1 0 0 1 Kieboom c 1 0 0 0 G.Coper rf 2 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 1 M.Serra rf 2 1 1 1 Mrmljos lf 1 0 0 0 Holaday c 2 0 1 0 N.Frtes ph 2 1 1 1 Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 37 9 12 9

Washington 022 000 202—8 Miami 010 015 002—9

E_Wilson (2), Alvarez (1), Riddle (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 8. 2B_Zimmerman (1), Anderson 2 (2). HR_Wilson (2), Guerrero (1), Brinson 2 (5). SB_Snyder (1), Guerrero (1), Miller (1), Fortes (1). SF_Sanchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Hellickson 3 2 1 1 0 4 Fedde H, 1 2 1-3 4 5 1 3 2 Cordero BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Hoover BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barrett BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Suero S, 2-3 BS, 2-3 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 Miami Chen 2 5 4 4 1 0 Kickham S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 Lopez 3 2 0 0 0 1 Anderson H, 1 1 2 2 2 0 1 Hernandez W, 2-0 BS, 0-1 2 1 2 2 2 1

HBP_by_Suero (Dean), Chen (Snyder), Hernandez (Stevenson).

WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:58. A_2,198

