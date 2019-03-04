Listen Live Sports

Marlins 9, Nationals 8

March 4, 2019 5:06 pm
 
Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 Grndrsn lf 2 0 0 0
B.Snydr 1b 1 2 1 0 Gerrero lf 3 1 3 3
A.Rndon 3b 2 1 0 0 M.Prado 1b 2 0 0 0
H.Jones rf 1 1 0 0 Alvarez 1b 3 0 1 0
Zmmrman 1b 3 1 1 1 B.Mller pr 0 1 0 0
J.Wlson 3b 2 1 1 2 Andrson 3b 3 0 2 0
K.Szuki c 3 1 2 1 J.Berti pr 1 1 0 0
Kieboom ss 1 0 0 0 J.Alfro dh 2 0 0 0
Y.Gomes dh 3 0 0 0 Au.Dean ph 1 1 0 0
V.Rbles ph 2 0 1 2 J.Rddle ss 3 0 0 0
Stvnson lf 2 1 0 0 Y.Rvera ss 2 0 0 0
Ja.Noll 2b 2 0 0 0 Brinson cf 2 2 2 2
M.Tylor cf 2 0 1 1 Glloway cf 3 1 1 1
C.Tylor cf 2 0 1 0 M.Rojas 2b 1 0 0 0
Wi.Difo ss 3 0 1 0 Is.Diaz pr 1 0 0 1
Kieboom c 1 0 0 0 G.Coper rf 2 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 1 M.Serra rf 2 1 1 1
Mrmljos lf 1 0 0 0 Holaday c 2 0 1 0
N.Frtes ph 2 1 1 1
Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 37 9 12 9
Washington 022 000 202—8
Miami 010 015 002—9

E_Wilson (2), Alvarez (1), Riddle (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 8. 2B_Zimmerman (1), Anderson 2 (2). HR_Wilson (2), Guerrero (1), Brinson 2 (5). SB_Snyder (1), Guerrero (1), Miller (1), Fortes (1). SF_Sanchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Hellickson 3 2 1 1 0 4
Fedde H, 1 2 1-3 4 5 1 3 2
Cordero BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Hoover BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barrett BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Suero S, 2-3 BS, 2-3 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Miami
Chen 2 5 4 4 1 0
Kickham S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Lopez 3 2 0 0 0 1
Anderson H, 1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Hernandez W, 2-0 BS, 0-1 2 1 2 2 2 1

HBP_by_Suero (Dean), Chen (Snyder), Hernandez (Stevenson).

WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:58. A_2,198

