Marrow scores 22 to carry Hampton past NJIT 82-70

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had 22 points as Hampton topped NJIT 82-70 in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Greg Heckstall had 19 points for Hampton (18-16). Kalin Fisher added 16 points. Trevond Barnes had 13 points for the visiting team.

Zach Cooks had 22 points for the Highlanders (22-13). Diandre Wilson added 12 points.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.