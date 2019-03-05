Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Marrow scores 28 to lift Hampton past Longwood 77-71

March 5, 2019 10:03 pm
 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had 28 points as Hampton beat Longwood 77-71 in the Big South Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night.

Marrow made all 16 of his free throws. He added six assists.

Greg Heckstall had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Hampton (15-15). Akim Mitchell added 14 points.

Jaylon Wilson had 23 points for the Lancers (15-17). JaShaun Smith added 13 points. Lorenzo Phillips had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

