Marshall beats Rice 82-65 in Conference USA tourney opener

March 14, 2019 12:37 am
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jon Elmore had 32 points as Marshall beat Rice 82-65 in the Conference USA Tournament first round on Wednesday night.

Elmore shot 10 for 13 from the floor, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Taevion Kinsey had 12 points for Marshall (19-13). Rondale Watson added 11 points.

Robert Martin had 16 points for the Owls (13-19). Trey Murphy III added 14 points. Jack Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

