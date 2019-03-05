Marshall looks to extend streak vs FIU

Florida International (18-11, 9-7) vs. Marshall (16-13, 9-7)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Florida International. In its last five wins against the Panthers, Marshall has won by an average of 16 points. Florida International’s last win in the series came on Jan. 15, 2015, a 66-62 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Marshall’s Jon Elmore, C.J. Burks and Rondale Watson have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brian Beard Jr. has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Marshall is 0-8 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 16-5 when it scores at least 70.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Thundering Herd are 6-0 when they turn the ball over nine times or fewer and 10-13 when they exceed nine turnovers. The Panthers are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or worse, and 11-11 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida International offense has scored 84 points per game this season, ranking the Panthers 11th among Division I teams. The Marshall defense has allowed 83 points per game to opponents (ranked 316th overall).

