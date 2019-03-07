Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Martin leads Florida A&M over Bethune-Cookman 64-56

March 7, 2019 11:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Martin had a career-high 21 points as Florida A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 64-56 on Thursday night.

Martin made 9 of 10 shots. He added nine rebounds and six blocks.

Kamron Reaves had 19 points for Florida A&M (12-19, 9-7 Mid-Eastern Conference). M.J. Randolph added eight rebounds.

Justin Ravenel, who led the Rattlers in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, was held to only 5 points (2 of 11).

Advertisement

Cletrell Pope had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (14-16, 9-7). Malik Maitland added 13 points and five steals.

The Rattlers evened the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 67-54 on Feb. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.