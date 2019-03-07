Martin leads Florida A&M over Bethune-Cookman 64-56

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Martin had a career-high 21 points as Florida A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 64-56 on Thursday night.

Martin made 9 of 10 shots. He added nine rebounds and six blocks.

Kamron Reaves had 19 points for Florida A&M (12-19, 9-7 Mid-Eastern Conference). M.J. Randolph added eight rebounds.

Justin Ravenel, who led the Rattlers in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, was held to only 5 points (2 of 11).

Cletrell Pope had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (14-16, 9-7). Malik Maitland added 13 points and five steals.

The Rattlers evened the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 67-54 on Feb. 23.

