Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
...

Martin scores 21 to lift Memphis over San Diego 74-60 in NIT

March 19, 2019 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Martin had 21 points as Memphis topped San Diego 74-60 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Tyler Harris had 16 points for Memphis (22-13). Kyvon Davenport added 16 points and three blocks.

Olin Carter III had 17 points for the Toreros (21-15). Tyler Williams added 11 points and six assists. Yauhen Massalski had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press.

