Match Play, Groups

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The 16 groups for round-robin play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club, starting Wednesday, March 27 (seedings in parentheses):

GROUP 1

(1) Dustin Johnson, United States

(24) Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

(40) Branden Grace, South Africa

(55) Chez Reavie, United States

GROUP 2

(2) Justin Rose, England

(22) Gary Woodland, United States

(34) Eddie Pepperell, England

(53) Emiliano Grillo, Argentina

GROUP 3

(3) Brooks Koepka, United States

(27) Alex Noren, Sweden

(36) Li Haotong, China

(60) Tom Lewis, England

GROUP 4

(4) Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

(32) Matt Fitzpatrick, England

(47) Justin Harding, South Africa

(64) Luke List, United States

GROUP 5

(5) Justin Thomas, United States

(31) Keegan Bradley, United States

(33) Matthew Wallance, England

(50) Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark

GROUP 6

(6) Bryon DeChambeau, United States

(17) Marc Leishman, Australia

(39) Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailans

(59) Russell Knox, Scotland

GROUP 7

(7) Franceso Molinari, Italy

(21) Webb Simpson, United States

(45) Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark

(63) Satoshi Kodaira, Japan

GROUP 8

(8) Jon Rahm, Spain

(23) Matt Kuchar, United States

(43) J.B. Holmes, United States

(54) Siwoo Kim, South Korea

GROUP 9

(9) Xander Schauffele, United States

(29) Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain

(35) Tyrrell Hatton, England

(62) Lee Westwood, England

GROUP 10

(10) Paul Casey, England

(25) Cameron Smith, Australia

(42) Charles Howell III, United States

(58) Abraham Ancer, Mexico

GROUP 11

(11) Tommy Fleetwood, England

(19) Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa

(41) Kyle Stanley, United States

(49) Byeong Hun An, South Korea

GROUP 12

(12) Jason Day, Australia

(20) Phil Mickelson, United States

(37) Henrik Stenson, Sweden

(52) Jim Furyk, United States

GROUP 13

(13) Tiger Woods, United States

(18) Patrick Cantlay, United States

(44) Brandt Snedeker, United States

(61) Aaron Wise, United States

GROUP 14

(14) Tony Finau, United States

(30) Ian Poulter, England

(48) Kevin Kisner, United States

(56) Keith Mitchell, United States

GROUP 15

(15) Bubba Watson, United States

(28) Jordan Spieth, United States

(38) Billy Horschel, United States

(57) Kevin Na, United States

GROUP 16

(16) Patrick Reed, United States

(26) Sergio Garcia, Spain

(46) Shane Lowry, Ireland

(51) Andrew Putnam, United States

