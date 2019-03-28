Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mavericks-Heat, Box

March 28, 2019 9:57 pm
 
DALLAS (99)

Jackson 6-10 0-0 14, Nowitzki 5-13 0-0 13, Powell 4-10 2-2 11, Doncic 6-18 4-6 19, Brunson 5-11 1-4 13, Finney-Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Kleber 1-2 2-2 5, Mejri 2-5 0-0 4, Harris 1-3 2-3 4, Burke 2-8 0-0 5, Broekhoff 3-6 0-0 9, Lee 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-91 11-17 99.

MIAMI (105)

Jones Jr. 3-6 3-3 9, Olynyk 2-6 3-3 7, Adebayo 5-9 1-2 11, Dragic 9-17 5-7 23, Waiters 6-17 2-3 17, Robinson 2-9 1-1 6, Johnson 3-5 1-2 9, Whiteside 5-6 2-4 12, Wade 4-14 2-2 11. Totals 39-89 20-27 105.

Dallas 29 30 23 17— 99
Miami 26 23 26 30—105

3-Point Goals_Dallas 16-47 (Broekhoff 3-6, Nowitzki 3-9, Doncic 3-9, Jackson 2-3, Brunson 2-5, Kleber 1-2, Powell 1-3, Burke 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-1, Lee 0-1, Harris 0-2, Mejri 0-2), Miami 7-30 (Waiters 3-10, Johnson 2-3, Wade 1-3, Robinson 1-7, Dragic 0-2, Olynyk 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 50 (Kleber 10), Miami 55 (Adebayo 16). Assists_Dallas 26 (Doncic 7), Miami 24 (Dragic 11). Total Fouls_Dallas 21, Miami 22. A_19,851 (19,600).

