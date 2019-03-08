Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Magic, Box

March 8, 2019 9:19 pm
 
DALLAS (106)

Hardaway Jr. 7-17 0-0 15, Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Powell 4-7 5-6 13, Doncic 9-20 3-5 24, Brunson 8-11 1-1 18, Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Nowitzki 6-11 2-3 15, Mejri 3-6 1-1 8, Burke 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 42-89 12-16 106.

ORLANDO (111)

Isaac 5-8 2-2 14, Gordon 7-15 3-5 18, Vucevic 8-17 3-4 20, Augustin 5-9 0-0 12, Fournier 4-10 1-1 10, Iwundu 2-5 0-0 4, Birch 1-2 3-4 5, Ross 8-16 0-0 22, Grant 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 42-87 13-18 111.

Dallas 19 28 26 33—106
Orlando 29 33 30 19—111

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-34 (Doncic 3-8, Mejri 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-3, Brunson 1-3, Nowitzki 1-3, Lee 1-5, Hardaway Jr. 1-7, Powell 0-1, Burke 0-1), Orlando 14-29 (Ross 6-11, Isaac 2-3, Augustin 2-4, Vucevic 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Grant 1-3, Iwundu 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 42 (Doncic 8), Orlando 48 (Vucevic 13). Assists_Dallas 22 (Brunson 9), Orlando 26 (Vucevic 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 15, Orlando 18. Technicals_Mejri, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_19,196 (18,846).

